Mikie Sherrill wins Democratic nomination for governor in New Jersey primary election, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:15 IST
Mikie Sherrill wins Democratic nomination for governor in New Jersey primary election, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 111 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in central Nigeria, AP reports quoting official.
Federal appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law for now, AP reports.
Trump tells US steelworkers he's going to double tariffs on foreign steel from 25 pc to 50 pc, AP reports.