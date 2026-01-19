Raven Soars: A New Era in Offshore Sailing
The Baltic 111 Raven, a revolutionary yacht, completed a transatlantic race in under seven days, setting a new record in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race. Skippered by Damien Durchon, Raven exemplifies innovative yacht design, achieving high speeds with exceptional stability. The race highlights a blend of elite and amateur sailing prowess.
In an impressive feat, the Baltic 111 Raven has shattered records by crossing the Atlantic in less than seven days during the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race. The yacht, skippered by Damien Durchon, reached speeds of 30 knots, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in monohull design.
Compared to traditional designs, Raven's foil-assisted structure ensures remarkable stability and control, even while maintaining speeds faster than the waves. "At 30 knots and above, you're moving quicker than the waves themselves," remarked Durchon, emphasizing the vessel's innovative technology.
Raven's triumph earned it the IMA Transatlantic Trophy, with the race celebrated as a prestigious event in offshore sailing. It attracts an array of participants, from Olympic sailors to passionate amateurs, all maneuvering 3,000 nautical miles from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean.
(With inputs from agencies.)
