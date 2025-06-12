Iowa governor rejects GOP lawmakers' bill to increase regulations on Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline, reports AP.
PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:55 IST
