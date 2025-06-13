Israeli strike killed Gen Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, reports AP citing Iranian state TV reports.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:16 IST
Israeli strike killed Gen Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, reports AP citing Iranian state TV reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students
US Suspends Critical Tech Sales to China Amid Export Tensions
U.S. Suspends Key Tech Sales to China Amid Geopolitical Tensions
US Tightens Grip on Tech Exports to China Amid Escalating Tensions
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Trade Wars and International Tensions