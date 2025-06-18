UK Parliament votes to decriminalise abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:03 IST
UK Parliament votes to decriminalise abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traffic Jam Delays England-West Indies ODI at The Oval
Amy Jones rises in ICC Women's ODI Rankings after brilliant century for England
CWI announces squads for West Indies T20Is against England, Ireland
Revamped India Gears Up for England Test Tour with Young Blood
Soccer-England coach Tuchel expects players to suffer in World Cup heat