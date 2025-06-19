First flight carrying over 100 Indian students, evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, lands in Delhi.
Updated: 19-06-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 04:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
