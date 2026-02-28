Left Menu

Flight Turmoil: Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Conflict

Global airlines have halted flights across the Middle East following strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, leading to a regional conflict. The European Union's aviation authority has advised airlines to avoid the affected airspace. Major carriers are suspending flights, with adjustments expected as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:27 IST
Flight Turmoil: Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Middle East is witnessing widespread disruption in air travel as global airlines cancel flights in response to strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, igniting a regional conflict. Flightradar24 showed empty skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Jordan early on Saturday.

The European Union's aviation regulator has advised airlines to steer clear of the newly volatile airspace. Major airlines have listed their flight adjustments alphabetically:

AEGEAN AIRLINES suspended operations to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil. AIR FRANCE KLM ceased flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut. BRITISH AIRWAYS canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain. Other carriers like JAPAN AIRLINES, LOT POLISH AIRLINES, and LUFTHANSA have similarly halted flights and rerouted services to avoid conflict zones while closely monitoring the evolving situation.

TRENDING

1
Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

 Russia
2
Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

 Global
3
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026