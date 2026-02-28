Flight Turmoil: Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Conflict

The Middle East is witnessing widespread disruption in air travel as global airlines cancel flights in response to strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, igniting a regional conflict. Flightradar24 showed empty skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Jordan early on Saturday.

The European Union's aviation regulator has advised airlines to steer clear of the newly volatile airspace. Major airlines have listed their flight adjustments alphabetically:

AEGEAN AIRLINES suspended operations to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil. AIR FRANCE KLM ceased flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut. BRITISH AIRWAYS canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain. Other carriers like JAPAN AIRLINES, LOT POLISH AIRLINES, and LUFTHANSA have similarly halted flights and rerouted services to avoid conflict zones while closely monitoring the evolving situation.