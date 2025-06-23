Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:07 IST
