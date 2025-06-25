The Trump administration is providing USD 30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, reports AP, quoting a US official.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 01:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
