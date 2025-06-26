Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla, three other astronauts achieves soft capture with International Space Station.
Soft capture of Dragon spacecraft takes place when space station was passing over north Atlantic Ocean at 4:01 pm IST.