Tensions Rise in Uganda as Key Ally of Bobi Wine Detained Amid Election Controversy

Muwanga Kivumbi, a pivotal figure in Uganda's opposition, was detained by police on Thursday amid accusations of inciting violence during last week's election. Kivumbi, a deputy president in Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform, faces potential criminal charges, according to police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke.

The violence allegedly erupted in Kivumbi's constituency, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, reportedly at the hands of unidentified security personnel. In response, Bobi Wine, whose birth name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, declared his clandestine status following President Yoweri Museveni's controversial re-election. Official results gave Museveni 71.6% of the vote, which Wine rejected as fraudulent.

The United Nations Secretary-General has expressed concern over the situation, urging restraint and adherence to human rights obligations. The election, marred by an internet shutdown and logistical failures, casts doubt on Uganda's democratic process as tensions between the ruling party and opposition intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)