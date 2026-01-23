Minnesota Church Protest Sparks Federal Arrests

In a controversial move, federal agents have arrested three individuals in Minnesota who participated in a demonstration against a pastor with alleged ties to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protesters, including noted civil rights activists Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen, as well as army veteran William Kelly, were detained for interrupting a church service.

The protestors allege the pastor's leadership role with ICE contradicts Christian values, sparking a legal battle involving federal laws against obstructing houses of worship. The U.S. attorney general defended the arrests, citing potential violations of religious freedoms, while critics argue it's an overreach of power.

This incident has also brought into question the role of journalists like former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who livestreamed the event. As legal proceedings unfold, the debate over free speech, public demonstration, and religious rights continues to escalate.

