India records higher current account surplus of USD 13.5 bn (1.3 pc of GDP) in March quarter compared to USD 4.6 bn a year ago: RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:45 IST
