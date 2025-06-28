Not my journey alone but also our country's, feel proud to represent India: Shubhanshu Shukla from International Space Station to PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Not my journey alone but also our country's, feel proud to represent India: Shubhanshu Shukla from International Space Station to PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stellar Pride: India's Cosmic Legacy Woven into Space Mission Badge
Assam Regiment Celebrates 84th Raising Day with Reverence and Pride
Budapest Pride March Defies New Legislation in Celebration of Freedom
India and Canada: Renewed Optimism on the Global Stage at G7 Summit
Transform Your Car Pride with Turtle Wax's Revolutionary Campaign!