Union minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of India's first national cooperative university named 'Tribhuvan' in Gujarat's Anand.
PTI | Anand | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
