There is immense scope for cooperation in areas like pharmaceuticals and sports as well: PM Modi after talks with Argentine President.
PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:05 IST
There is immense scope for cooperation in areas like pharmaceuticals and sports as well: PM Modi after talks with Argentine President.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navy's Yoga Wave: 11,000 Join PM Modi in Yogic Celebration on Vizag Coastline
Union Minister Gadkari and PM Modi Lead Global Yoga Day Celebrations
Tejasvi Surya Applauds PM Modi's Global Yoga Influence
Sports Frenzy: Toews' NHL Return, Alcaraz's Win, and Durant's PSG Stake
Namitha and PM Modi Champion Yoga as a Global Movement