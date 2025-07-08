Trump says US will have to send more weapons to Ukraine days after ordering pause in critical deliveries to Kyiv, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 05:25 IST
Trump says US will have to send more weapons to Ukraine days after ordering pause in critical deliveries to Kyiv, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Supports US Strike on Iran, Calls for Diplomacy
Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout in Austin: A New Era of Self-Driving Cars
Japan Urges De-escalation Amid US-Iran Tensions
Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says, reports AP.
Campus Unrest: Students Demand VC's Ouster Amid Alleged Assault