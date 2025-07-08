Overage vehicle fuel ban in Delhi to be put on hold until November 1: CAQM sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Overage vehicle fuel ban in Delhi to be put on hold until November 1: CAQM sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- vehicle
- fuel
- ban
- CAQM
- air quality
- commuters
- transportation
- environment
- policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore Aid for Air Quality Revolution
From Smog to Sustainability: China’s Air Quality Leap Backed by ADB and Green Finance
IIT-Kanpur's Airawat Foundation, IBM ink MoU to use AI for UP's air quality monitoring
Haryana's Strategic Path to Air Quality Improvement and Pollution Control
High-Level Talks to Combat Air Pollution in NCR: CAQM Leads the Charge