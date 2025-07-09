Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 175 passengers returns to Patna after takeoff as engine develops technical slag due to bird hit: Officials.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:44 IST
