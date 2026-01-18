Left Menu

Venus Williams' Memorable Return at Australian Open Stuns Fans

The Australian Open's first day saw memorable performances and milestones. Venus Williams made a notable return but was defeated in a thrilling match. Bublik and Sabalenka cruised into the second round, while Sonmez created history for Turkey. Record attendance emphasized the event's incredible popularity and excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:52 IST
Venus Williams' Memorable Return at Australian Open Stuns Fans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day one of the Australian Open was marked by memorable occurrences and unprecedented records.

Venus Williams, returning on a wildcard, showcased resilience but ultimately fell to Serbia's Olga Danilovic, marking her impressive return to Melbourne Park. Williams, at 45, became the oldest woman to compete in the Open's main draw.

Alexander Bublik and Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated dominance, advancing smoothly to the next rounds. Meanwhile, Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez made history, becoming the first Turkish woman to reach the second round in Melbourne.

The event set a remarkable record with 73,235 fans attending, highlighting its enduring allure and fans' passionate support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026