Venus Williams' Memorable Return at Australian Open Stuns Fans

Day one of the Australian Open was marked by memorable occurrences and unprecedented records.

Venus Williams, returning on a wildcard, showcased resilience but ultimately fell to Serbia's Olga Danilovic, marking her impressive return to Melbourne Park. Williams, at 45, became the oldest woman to compete in the Open's main draw.

Alexander Bublik and Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated dominance, advancing smoothly to the next rounds. Meanwhile, Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez made history, becoming the first Turkish woman to reach the second round in Melbourne.

The event set a remarkable record with 73,235 fans attending, highlighting its enduring allure and fans' passionate support.

