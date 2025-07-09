Rahul Gandhi leads opposition parties' march to EC office in Patna against ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi leads opposition parties' march to EC office in Patna against ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greenpeace Protests Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding Spectacle
RSS Resistance: A Struggle for Democracy During Emergency
Former President Yoon Faces Arrest: South Korea's Democracy Tested
Dynasty or Democracy: Lalu Prasad Yadav Reignites RJD Leadership Debate
Georgia's Opposition Crackdown: A Struggle for Democracy