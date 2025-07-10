European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
