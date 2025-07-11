Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Pune court in defamation case linked to comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Pune court in defamation case linked to comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets: A Financial Rollercoaster
Indian Auto Industry Sees Mixed Trends Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kerala's Bharat Mata Portrait Controversy Ignites Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise as South African President Fires Deputy Trade Minister
French Government’s Pension Reform Amidst Political Tensions