The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
