We have made good progress in past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations: Jaishankar in meeting with Wang.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:39 IST
We have made good progress in past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations: Jaishankar in meeting with Wang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Jaishankar
- Wang Yi
- relations
- progress
- diplomacy
- meeting
- foreign policy
- geopolitics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal's Key Trade Insights: FTA Talks, PLI Progress, and Jamun Export Milestone
Trump Urges Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks Amid Netanyahu's Legal Woes
Fishermen's Plight: Tamil Nadu Appeals for Diplomacy
Global Headlines: Turmoil, Diplomacy, and Climate Challenges
Asia Markets Rally Amid U.S.-Canada Trade Progress