ED raids at multiple locations in UP, Mumbai as part of probe into alleged religious conversion racket of 'Chhangur baba': Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:54 IST
- Country:
- India
ED raids at multiple locations in UP, Mumbai as part of probe into alleged religious conversion racket of 'Chhangur baba': Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Probe into Telangana plant explosion hampered due to death of key officials
Jharkhand: JMM blames BJP for Bhognadih clash, demands high-level probe
Rapist of 9-yr-old convicted; first conviction in CBI-probed Bengal post-poll violence cases
Assam Cong seeks CBI probe into sale of cows from govt project to BJP aides
Detective department to take over probe in Kolkata gang-rape case: Police