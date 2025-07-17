ED attaches 43 properties worth over Rs 36 crore linked to Robert Vadra and his entities in Shikohpur land deal case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
ED attaches 43 properties worth over Rs 36 crore linked to Robert Vadra and his entities in Shikohpur land deal case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Driven by strong business pipeline, stable interest rate and new launches, real estate sector growth momentum will continue: Report
Aftermath of Pashamylaram Pharma Plant Tragedy: Ongoing Search and Investigations
Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation
Surge of Domestic Investments Mitigates Global Caution in Indian Real Estate
Divergent Trends in India's Real Estate: Housing Sales Dip, Office Lease Soars