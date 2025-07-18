Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, ex-IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre Jaiprakash Singh join Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar's Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:17 IST
