There was gap in development during RJD-Congress rule in Bihar: PM Modi at Motihari rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
There was gap in development during RJD-Congress rule in Bihar: PM Modi at Motihari rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- developmental gap
- Bihar
- RJD-Congress
- rally
- Motihari
- governance
- progress
- reform
- aspirations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revamping Urban Governance: A Call for Parliamentary Practices in Local Bodies
Global Rally: Content Moderators Demand Mental Health Support in the Digital Age
UK Stock Markets Rally as PM Backs Finance Minister Amid Economic Concerns
Lions Rally Around Owen Farrell Amid Injury Woes
Modi Advocates Global Governance Reforms for a Stronger World