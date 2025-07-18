Oppn will strongly push issue of Justice Shekhar Yadav against whom opposition MPs moved impeachment notice in RS last December: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Oppn will strongly push issue of Justice Shekhar Yadav against whom opposition MPs moved impeachment notice in RS last December: Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing's 737 MAX Dilemma: A Legal Battle Over Justice and Accountability
Scandal and Accountability: Unraveling the Disha Salian Case Controversy
South Korea Bolsters Corporate Accountability with Revised Commercial Act
Court Demands Accountability in Swat Drowning Tragedy
Quality of urban governance key to ease of living: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh