Will shut down schools if CM Fadnavis makes Hindi mandatory for classes 1 to 5: MNS chief Raj Thackeray at rally in Mira Bhayandar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
