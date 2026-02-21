Educational Attainment Among US Religious Groups: A Pew Study Insight

According to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Centre, Hindus are the most educated religious group in the United States, followed closely by Jews. The study, which is part of Pew's 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study, examined educational attainment across America's major faith communities.

The findings reveal that seven out of ten Hindus and 65% of Jews possess a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to just 35% of the general US adult population. Other religious groups with notable higher education levels include Muslims, Buddhists, and Orthodox Christians, with more than four in ten adults holding at least a bachelor's degree.

The study further explains that immigration and demographic trends are key factors in these educational disparities, particularly for Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists. Conducted between July 2023 and March 2024, the survey included 36,908 US adult respondents, establishing a comprehensive view of education in relation to religious affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)