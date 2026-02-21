Jharkhand's Economic Trajectory: Surpassing Milestones and Challenges Ahead

Jharkhand's economic growth is set to experience a moderate slowdown, with projections of a 5.96% increase in the 2026-27 fiscal, down from the current year's 6.17%, as revealed in the latest state economic survey presented at the assembly on Saturday.

The survey exhibits the state's remarkable growth of 7.02% in 2024-25, surpassing the national average of 6.5%. The real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is anticipated to climb to Rs 3,21,892 crore by 2025-26 and further to Rs 3,41,064 crore by 2026-27, reflecting a phase of post-pandemic recovery into a sustainable growth trajectory.

The detailed economic survey, disclosed by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, also highlights significant strides in per capita income, diminished inflation rates, and a dramatic fall in multidimensional poverty, while underscoring the industrial and MSME sectors' expanding roles in the state's economy.

