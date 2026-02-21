Left Menu

Jharkhand's Economic Trajectory: Surpassing Milestones and Challenges Ahead

Jharkhand's economy is forecasted to grow at a slower pace in future years, transitioning from post-pandemic recovery to a sustainable expansion. The state's economic survey highlights growth projections, declining inflation, and reductions in multidimensional poverty, with notable contributions from the industrial and MSME sectors.

Jharkhand's economic growth is set to experience a moderate slowdown, with projections of a 5.96% increase in the 2026-27 fiscal, down from the current year's 6.17%, as revealed in the latest state economic survey presented at the assembly on Saturday.

The survey exhibits the state's remarkable growth of 7.02% in 2024-25, surpassing the national average of 6.5%. The real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is anticipated to climb to Rs 3,21,892 crore by 2025-26 and further to Rs 3,41,064 crore by 2026-27, reflecting a phase of post-pandemic recovery into a sustainable growth trajectory.

The detailed economic survey, disclosed by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, also highlights significant strides in per capita income, diminished inflation rates, and a dramatic fall in multidimensional poverty, while underscoring the industrial and MSME sectors' expanding roles in the state's economy.

