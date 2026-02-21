Speeding Mercedes Overturns on Old Railway Road
A Mercedes overturned on Old Railway Road after hitting a divider. The driver, Rajesh Godara from Delhi, lost control while avoiding a pedestrian. The accident, which resulted in minor injuries to the driver, occurred around 6 am on Friday near Prem Mandir. Speed was a key factor.
A high-speed accident involving a Mercedes occurred on the Old Railway Road, as reported by the police. The incident took place early Friday morning, when driver Rajesh Godara attempted to avoid a pedestrian, resulting in the car hitting a divider and overturning.
Despite the car being severely damaged, Godara only sustained minor injuries. The accident took place around 6 am near the Prem Mandir, drawing a crowd of locals and causing a temporary traffic halt. Godara was returning home to Bharthal, Delhi after visiting an aunt in Gurugram.
Police have identified high speed as a primary cause of the crash. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was precipitated by Godara's attempt to save a man who suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle.
