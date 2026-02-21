Left Menu

Congress Demands Halt on Interim Trade Agreement Amid US Court Ruling

The Congress party has called for renegotiation of the India-US interim trade agreement following the US Supreme Court's decision to invalidate tariffs imposed by Trump. The party insists on protecting Indian farmers' interests and queries Modi's silence on the issue. The agreement's potential impact worries many sectors.

The Congress demanded that the Indian government pause the interim trade agreement with the U.S. for renegotiation. This call follows the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling nullifying Trump's reciprocal tariffs, prompting concerns about the agreement's implications for Indian farmers.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Trump's comments regarding the stability of the trade deal raises alarms. Highlighting the agreement's risk to farmers, he stressed the need for renegotiation to safeguard their livelihood.

Ramesh and other Congress leaders urged the Modi administration to review import liberalization policies post-court ruling, emphasizing concessions to U.S. agricultural products that could threaten India's farming community.

