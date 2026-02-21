Left Menu

Countdown to Jharkhand's Urban Local Body Elections

Campaigning for the polls in Jharkhand’s 48 urban local bodies has concluded, with voting set for February 23. With 562 candidates for mayoral positions and 5,569 for ward councillors, the elections involve a considerable electorate of over 43.33 lakh voters across multiple municipal bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:45 IST
Campaigning for Jharkhand's urban local body elections finished on Saturday evening, a day defined by last-minute efforts from candidates aiming to secure public support. Their focus was on the 48 mayors or chairpersons and 1,087 ward councillor positions up for election.

The state's urban local body polls, involving nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats, will involve over 43.33 lakh voters casting their ballots on February 23. The counting is scheduled for February 27.

Notably, these elections in Jharkhand are not contested on political party symbols, though candidates are often backed by various political outfits. Stringent security measures have been implemented across the 4,304 polling booths, with 896 booths identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

