India's foreign policy has 'failed', no country supported it on Operation Sindoor, says SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav after all-party meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:02 IST
