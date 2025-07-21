SC grants protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in 'multi-level marketing' scam case in Haryana.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
SC grants protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in 'multi-level marketing' scam case in Haryana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Landmark Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff
Supreme Court Pushes for CJI Residence Clearance Amidst Controversy
Historic Move: Supreme Court Implements Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff
Controversial Presence at Wrestling Felicitation: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Attended Event in Haryana Sparks Debate
Supreme Court Halts Goa Weightlifting Coach Selection Amid Bias Allegations