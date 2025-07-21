Student killed, 3 injured after landslide hits government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
