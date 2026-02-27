Left Menu

Government School Teacher Arrested for Molestation in Madhya Pradesh

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh, Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, was arrested for allegedly molesting three young girls at a primary school. The incident came to light after the victims confided in a cook and an anganwadi worker. This led to a massive complaint from over 150 villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:02 IST
Government School Teacher Arrested for Molestation in Madhya Pradesh
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A primary school teacher in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has been detained for allegedly molesting three young girls, aged between 8 and 10. Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, employed at Dhori gram panchayat's school, was charged after the victims came forward with their allegations.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni revealed that the victims disclosed their ordeal to a school cook and an anganwadi worker. Word quickly spread, prompting more than 150 villagers to deliver a formal complaint to the local authorities.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Chaturvedi was taken into custody following these serious charges, according to CSP Soni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not just developing them but also setting standards: PM Modi.

There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not ...

 India
2
Wild Animal Attacks in Maharashtra: The Growing Human-Tiger Conflict

Wild Animal Attacks in Maharashtra: The Growing Human-Tiger Conflict

 India
3
Centuries of slavery, imported ideologies had instilled a feeling of inferiority and a belief that we are uneducated and followers: PM Modi.

Centuries of slavery, imported ideologies had instilled a feeling of inferio...

 India
4
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.

Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026