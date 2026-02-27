Government School Teacher Arrested for Molestation in Madhya Pradesh
A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh, Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, was arrested for allegedly molesting three young girls at a primary school. The incident came to light after the victims confided in a cook and an anganwadi worker. This led to a massive complaint from over 150 villagers.
A primary school teacher in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has been detained for allegedly molesting three young girls, aged between 8 and 10. Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, employed at Dhori gram panchayat's school, was charged after the victims came forward with their allegations.
City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni revealed that the victims disclosed their ordeal to a school cook and an anganwadi worker. Word quickly spread, prompting more than 150 villagers to deliver a formal complaint to the local authorities.
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Chaturvedi was taken into custody following these serious charges, according to CSP Soni.
(With inputs from agencies.)
