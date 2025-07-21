BJP anti-Bengal party, we are being targeted just because we speak Bengali, alleges Abhishek Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP anti-Bengal party, we are being targeted just because we speak Bengali, alleges Abhishek Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Martyrs' Day
- TMC
- Bengal
- rally
- discrimination
- politics
- language
- culture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Debates in Bihar and Bengal
Political Power Plays: Shelar Criticizes Thackeray's Rally
Rising Storm: West Bengal Braces for Mass Strike Over Labor Rights
Civic Volunteer Arrested After Neighbor's Tragic Suicide in West Bengal
Legacy Wars: BJP vs. TMC Over West Bengal's Identity