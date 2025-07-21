145 Lok Sabha members submit petition to Speaker Om Birla regarding removal of Justice Yashwant Varma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
145 Lok Sabha members submit petition to Speaker Om Birla regarding removal of Justice Yashwant Varma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election': Judiciary Stirs Constitutional Pot
Reuters News Account Restored Amid Legal Tensions with X and Indian Government
Gujarat Hoax Bomb Threats: Rising Concern in State's Judiciary
Ides of a Judiciary Scandal: Vice President Dhankhar's Call for Action
Ambedkar said judiciary has to work as watchdog, custodian of citizens' rights: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.