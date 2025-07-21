Signatories to the petition to remove Justice Varma include Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Supriya Sule, K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Signatories to the petition to remove Justice Varma include Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Supriya Sule, K C Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Vendetta or Legal Accountability? The Controversial Case of Bikram Singh Majithia
Congress Questions Accountability in NMC Corruption Scandal
Railway Derailment: Inquiry and Accountability on Track
Political Showdown Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Leadership and Accountability in Question
Shiv Sena UBT Demands Accountability for MLA's Alleged Assault in Canteen Controversy