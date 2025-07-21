Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day as oppn refuses to relent on demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor, other issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day as oppn refuses to relent on demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor, other issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Headlines: Court Rulings, Trade Talks, and Diplomatic Discussions
Key Discussions in UK Politics: Migration, Taxes, and Industry Tariffs
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Rome Discussions
Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and Lavrov's Ukraine Discussion
Cricket Controversy: Dukes Balls Stir Up Heated Discussion in India-England Series