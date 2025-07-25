Police received call for bomb threat at Mumbai international airport, nothing suspicious found during search of premises: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
