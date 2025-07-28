SC says it will hear pleas against Election Commission of India's SIR in Bihar finally, fix time schedule on July 29.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
