3 terrorists killed in encounter in Dachigam area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir: Army.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
