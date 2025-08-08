FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Murmu to Illuminate Convocations in Dhanbad and Deoghar
Manoj Tiwari Seeks Bharat Ratna for Bhojpuri Icon Bhikhari Thakur
Tragic Collision in Deoghar: Six Kanwariyas Dead in Bus-Truck Accident
Manoj Tiwari Reignites Spiritual Journey: 100 km Kanwar Yatra to Baba Baidyanath
Tragic Collision: Kanwariyas Lost in Deoghar Road Accident