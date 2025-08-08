Private schools will now be temples of education and not commercial shops: CM Rekha Gupta in Assembly on fee regulation Bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Private schools will now be temples of education and not commercial shops: CM Rekha Gupta in Assembly on fee regulation Bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pioneering R&D Summit Aims to Revolutionize Research Commercialization in Kerala
CAG reports on Delhi's finances under AAP rule should be referred to public accounts committee: CM Rekha Gupta in Assembly.
Phansi-ghar on Delhi Assembly premises nothing but AAP's lies that should be removed: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Champions Swachhta Challenge for a Cleaner Capital
Inquiry should be conducted into AAP's claim of British-era 'Phansi Ghar' on Delhi Assembly premises: CM Rekha Gupta.