This meeting holds promise of bringing to an end ongoing conflict in Ukraine: India on Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska on August 15.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
